HomeMusic newsPhotosVideosMusic calendar ↗LIVE MUSIC / VIDEOCherrie Pickers – , Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NYNovember 19, 2026 FacebookXEmailCopy linkSharePrintLarger text lakeeriemonster Performance date: November 13, 2026 More music coverageVideo · Nov 19, 2026Pentatonix Rocking around the Christmas tree Buffalo NYWatch video →Video · Nov 11, 2026Robert Cray Band – I Shiver – Buffalo State Performing Arts Center-Buffalo NYWatch video →Video · Nov 11, 2026Big Shrimp – “Turnpike Doctor,” “Light,” “Ordinary Guy” – – Buffalo, NYWatch video →