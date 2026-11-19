Hello, music lovers!

Welcome to Why Music Matters, a podcast where we examine the power and influence that music can wield in our lives.

I’m your host, musician and music journalist Jeff Miers.

On today’s podcast, I’m joined by a guy I’m blessed to call a friend.

Jason Staniszewski is a guitarist and vocalist who came to my attention many years back, when he was leading the highly inventive original psychedelic trio AjamajA. I was already a fan of that band by the time I met Jason. We became friends quickly. We initially bonded over our shared love for Bob Weir’s Ratdog, a great band that, we both felt, had come in for some truly unjust snarkiness from the portion of the Grateful Dead fanbase given to insisting that nothing good ever happened in Dead-associated music after Jerry Garcia died in 1995. That seemed like a worthy bedrock upon which to launch a friendship. So we did.

In the time since, Jason has become one of the leading lights in the improvisation-based rock scene in our region, and even though he moved away from Buffalo several years ago, relocating his family to Charleston, South Carolina.

We all hated to see Jason and his family go, but the good news is, Buffalo remains a second home for them, and Jason comes back for a good chunk of each summer, and gigs like a madman with various ensembles.

One of those ensembles is a band that has become a deeply loved musical institution across Western New York – Talking Dead Heads. Marrying the taut world music/new wave/post-punk brilliance of the Talking Heads with the rough-but-right, ‘nothing matters but the moment’ approach of the Grateful Dead, Jason and the band turn their gigs into a blend of family reunion, dance party, and psychedelic throw-down, and the full houses they routinely command eat it up and are eager to come back for seconds.

Talking Dead Heads return to Buffalo for what has become a yearly tradition – their two-night Thanksgiving season run at the Sportsmen’s Tavern – on Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21. I’m hoping to see you there.

It gives me great pleasure to welcome to Why Music Matters one of my favorite people in the whole damn world – Jason Staniszjewski.

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