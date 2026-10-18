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Joelton Mayfield at Town Ballroom — October 14, 2026
UB Center for the Arts Announces Steve Hackett’s “Best of Genesis & Solo Gems Tour”
Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
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Organ Fairchild & The Brass Machine @ Ralph Wilson Park
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54 40 @ Outer Harbor Terminal B
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Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country at Town Ballroom
Reggae Rise Up Florida 2026 – Night 1
Travelin’ McCourys at @buffaloironworks
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The Lizards Phish Tribute @ Buffalo Iron Works
PLAYLIST: JRAD @ Perinton Center Park Amphitheater
Star Buds Tiny Dispensary Set – Jackson Stokes
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Warrant Buffalo, NY 12/19/89 Debuting Uncle Tom’s Cabin Before Cherry Pie was Written / Full Show
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Nothing But Your Love – Live at Electric City in Buffalo, NY 10/13/26
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662 – Live at Electric City in Buffalo, NY on 10/13/26
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Michael DeLano Band
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October 18, 2026
Michael DeLano Band
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