Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
From Facebook post: “Buffalo Music Hall of Fame 44th Annual Induction Ceremony at Samuels Grande Manor!! Congratulations to our class of 2026 Inductees – Zuri Elise Appleby, Bergholz German Band, Vic Dana, Drea d’Nur, Michael Lee Jackson, Clay Pasternack, Rick Strauss, Curtis Fitzgerald Williams, Denny Fox, Jim Hall, John & Pappy Martin, Geri Peters, And The Yankee Six. Welcome to the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Family!!”
What a class! Much to love and congratulations to all!
New and Noteworthy
GOO GOO DOLLS x DEF LEPPARD wsg/The Struts
SPRING & SUMMER 2027. Artist Presale begins on Tuesday, 10/13 at 10 am local.
(Use code DLGGD27 to redeem access.) Get tickets and tour info here. >
Willie Nile and His Band
Friday, December 11, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $44.95 seated/$37.87 standing.
Brit Floyd’s Animals 50
Wednesday, April 14, 2027, 7:30 pm at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, Buffalo, NY. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 9 at 10 am. >
Jon Spencer
Friday, January 15, 2027, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $33.26
The Punch Brothers (Chris Thile, Chris Eldridge, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny and Brittany Haas)
Sunday, November 15, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts. $45 – $228 (VIP Package)
Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation members and followers can save $5 on tickets with unlock offer code CFA26FRIENDS!
The Arcadian Wild
Sunday, March 7, 2027, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Seated $25, Limited Gold Circle Reserved $35. Tickets on sale Friday 10/9 at 10 am >
All You Need is John: A Celebration of the Music, Vision & Legacy of John Lennon
Band: Andie Forgie, Berry Duane Oakley, Jeff Pevar, Prairie Prince, Mark Rashotte and Gil Assayas
Tuesday, February 23, 2027, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $43.99+ reserved seating
Roger Waters Presents: Legacy – A Pink Floyd Show Performed by the Harry Waters Band
Tuesday, April 13, 2027, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts, $67 – $81. Tickets on sale now.
Tommy Emmanuel, CGP wsg/Jack Schneider
Sunday, January 31, 2027, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Seated $45, Limited Reserved Gold Circle Seating $60, Tommy Emmanuel CGP Front Row Meet & Greet Package $220.
An Evening of Music and Stories with Rob Stoner
Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $30 advance, $40 day-of.
The Queers w/ Johnny Revolting, The Barksdales, The Sneers, Abandoned Trains, & BastardBastardBastard
Thursday, December 3, 6 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $25.07
This week
The Salt Road Trio
The Salt Road Trio hits the stage again with an unusual blend of jazz, Zappa, funk, soul and remixed Top 40 tunes.
Friday, October 9, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Disco Biscuits
Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $59.13/night
Big Eyed Phish (8-piece Dave Matthews Tribute)
Friday, October 9, 6 pm doors at The Cove, Depew, NY.
Part Time Geniuses
Friday, October 9, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Willy Jacks
Greg Klyma, Matthew Blue, Andrew Daniels, Paul E Gipp, and Doug Yeomans
Friday, October 9, 6 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY.
The Sadies w/special guests
Friday, October 9, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42
Spencer LaJoye
Friday, October 9, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Fred Eaglesmith
Satruday, October 10, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $50
Superchief
Satruday, October 10, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
The Effigies, Perilous, Acoustic Distortion Disorder, Brutal Llama, Disorderly House
Satruday, October 10, 6:45 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
Punk 716
Satruday, October 10, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Powerslave Iron Maiden Tribute
Satruday, October 10, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Grateful Brunch w/Buffalo Dead All-Stars
Todd Eberwine, Sonny Baker, Jim Wynne, Mark Hitchcock, and Eric Crittenden
Sunday, October 11, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations.
Don Was & the Pan-Detroit Ensemble
Sunday, October 11, 8 pm at Asbury Hall, Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Seated: $45, Limited Reserved Gold Circle Seated $65
Performing songs from their debut album & The Grateful Dead’s Blues for Allah album in its entirety.
Oso Oso
Sunday, October 11, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $34.19
The Claudettes
Sunday, October 11, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Tuesday, October 13, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $45.28
Neo-Soul Tuesdays, Part 2
Hosted by the Rod Bonner Trio. As envisioned and originally curated by Michael DiSanto.
Tuesdays, 7-10 pm at Buffalo Kitchen Club on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. No cover.
Damone Jackson Outcome
Tuesdays, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
Richard Shindell
Tuesday, October 13, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $28/$32
Sweet Pill w/Heart to Gold and Spaced
Wednesday, October 14, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $9.99+
Fuzzy & The Rustbelts
Wednesday, October 14, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15
Songwriter Showcase: Snow Cricket, Trever Stribing, and Mike Criscione
Wednesday, October 14, 7 pm doors at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.
Buffalo Dead All-Stars
Eric Wise, Rob Enderle, Mark Hitchcock, Kevin Barry, Ryan Campbell, and Judd Sunshine
Wednesday, October 14, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Eggy
Thursday, October 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $33.16
The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series Presents:
Tab Benoit w/Ghalia Volt
Thursday, October 15, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $43.94
Ava Mendoza (solo)
Thursday, October 15, 8 pm at Hallwalls, Buffalo, NY. $20 General,
$18 Student/Seniors, $15 Members
Millington
Thursday, October 15, 7:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.01
Beyond…
Pavlo and Band
Friday, October 16, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Seated $50, Limited Reserved Gold Circle Seating $66
Armand Hammer
Friday, October 16, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+
Analog Kids (Rush Tribute)
Friday, October 16, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Dellwood and the Nightshades
Friday, October 16, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
James Taylor Tribute w/Jake Schneider & CAZ 2nd Anniversary Show
Friday, October 16, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35
OFW Arts & Heritage Festival: Folkfaces, Crikwater, Adelaide, Flower City Fiddle, The Echos
Saturday, October 17 from 2–9 pm at 62 Republic St., Old First Ward, Buffalo NY. FREE
The Jayhawks
Saturday, October 17, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.98
Stephen Babcock, Addisyn Logan, and Johnny & the Man Kids
Saturday, October 17, 8 pm at Milkie’s on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $10
Great Wide Open – Tom Petty Birthday Party
Saturday, October 17, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20.72
Buffalo Philharmic Orchestra: Smooth Sailing-Yacht Rock of the ’70s & ’80s
Jason Seber, conductor; Morgan James, vocals; Doug Wamble, guitar, vocals; John Scarpulla, saxophone, vocals
Saturday, October 17, 7:30 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+
The Music of Tom Waits: Heart Attacks & Valentines, All The Racket In The World
Ten Cent Howl and Randle and the Late Night Scandals
Saturday, October 17, 8 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
The Scandals will be Amanda Markovich, Luke Bennett, Maggie Conboy and Jamie Sunshine.
The Howl are Bill Smith, Jerry Hall, Sasha Pack and Randy VanWey.
Special guest musicians include: Matt Harris on saxophone, Tim Clarke-trumpet, Ron Davis-accordion, keyboards and vocal, Kathryn Koch-harmonica and vocal, Katie Weismann-cello, Kiersten Fisher-viola, Gretchen Fisher-violin and Paul Gipp-percussion
Vocal performances from Alison Pipitone, Chris Squire, Joelle Labert, Tom Stahl, Lydia Herren, Dennis Reed and Erin Bahn.
OUT ON THE TILES (Led Zeppelin Tribut)
Saturday, October 17, 7:30 pm at Diamond Hawk Golf Course and Pub, Buffalo, NY. $10
Pocketship
Saturday, October 17, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Melvin Seals & JGB
Monday, October 19, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $45.97
Wolfman Jack: Primal Dead
Wednesday, October 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20.72
Uncle Ben’s Remedy, Folkfaces, The Night Shift, Witty Tarbox, and TJ Zindle
Friday, October 23, 6 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $15
Jimkata w/ Sophistafunk
Friday, October 23, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42
Jeff Tweedy wsg/Case Oates
Friday, October 23, 7:30 pm at the Rochester Institute of Technology Performing Arts Center, Rochester, NY. $58+ (limited seats left)
Big Shrimp
Saturday, October 24, 7pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
Thundercat – The Distracted AF Tour
Saturday, October 24, 7 pm at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $49.95
Bye Week Ball ft/DP & Sanctified Funk, Grosh, Grub, Stress Dolls, David Jonathan & The Inner City Bedlam, Pocketship, Johnny Hart & The Mess, BEÜ plus: A Super Jam Finale
Sunday, October 25, 3 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
Marshall Crenshaw Band wsg/Sarah Borges & Eric Ambel
Wednesday, October 28, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40
Dogs In A Pile & Kitchen Dwellers
Thursday, October 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $41.92, VIP Meet & Greet $119.37
Grosh w/Blaised and Confused
Friday, October 30, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
The Irving Klaws & The Soul Butchers
Friday, October 30, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
Junior Jerry Jam presents Grateful Dead Disco Halloween w/ Pocketship
Saturday, October 31, 11:30 am doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15
Originally published by WNYmedia Network.