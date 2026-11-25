Junior Jerry Jam, October 2026. Photo and art by Kim Miers

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Note: We are taking off for Thanksgiving, so this listing is for the next few weeks!

Hello, music lovers.

Allow me to the state the obvious – we have an incredibly rich history of top-tier music here in Buffalo. As clear as this fact is to all of us, it’s also clear that no one is going to come here from somewhere else and celebrate that history for us. It’s up to us to do that. And I know we’re up to the task.

The holidays end up being a perfect time for reunions, the rekindling of seasoned relationships, and inevitably, the planting of seeds for future collaborations. There’s something about the gratitude associated with the season that, seemingly, urges us to call old friends and musical compatriots, and get a gig together. Often, musicians who worked together in bands decades back are now in a position to add their musical offspring to the equation, sharing legacy and paying hard-earned experience forward.

That’s the case with the great Gretchen Schulz, who these days, can share the stage with her brilliant bassist son, Colin Brydalski. That’s exactly what will happen on Thursday, December 3rd, at The Cave, when the CPG Jazz Jam Reunion finds Schulz reuniting with some old friends and celebrating a rich period in Buffalo music.

A little background…

The CPG Monday Night Jazz Jam was birthed in the late 70s by Buffalo musicians James Clark (guitar) and Richard Shulman(piano). The pair were joined in the early days by legendary guitarist Kenny Hawkins and powerhouse R&B vocalist Joanne McDuffie of the Mary Jane Girls. By 1980, a steady lineup had been solidified, featuring Stu Weissman (guitar), Abdul Rahman Qadir (drums), Douglas “Trigger” Gaston (piano) and Greg Piontek (bass), legends all.

Within a few years, a young Gretchen Schulz got the call.

“They invited me, a 17 year-old high school senior, to be their singer,” Gretchen recalls.

“When Greg Piontek passed away, Jim Kurzdorfer came in on bass. We had that steady gig for years. Lots of people would come to sit in, including my little brother Bob Schulz on drums, and Bilal Abdul , who eventually joined on saxophone. Those Jazz Jams were the place to be!”

More than 40 years later, we’ve also lost the highly influential bassist and educator Jim Kurzdorfer.

“It’s bittersweet, but also wonderful, that my son Colin will step in and carry the bass-playing torch for our departed friends,” Gretchen says.

“Singing standards is my first love, and even though I’ve enjoyed success in many genres since then – including new wave, alternative original rock, folk, funk, blues, and R &B. But I’m so excited to finally get back to this material, if only for one night with the legends that first embraced me at such a young age, along with my son.

“This December 3rd reunion show is not technically a ‘jam,’ but who knows? Maybe we can start it up again!”

Speaking of Buffalo music legends – It’s time to Party for Marty!

I don’t think I could say this any better than my friend, the hardcore travellin’ troubadour Greg Klyma, who offered these thoughts on the Mayor of the Buffalo Music Scene, Marty Boratin.

“Marty Boratin has done more for live music than anyone I know. Yes, booking clubs. Yes, hosting house concerts. Yes, providing hot meals. Yes, an excellent crash pad. Yes, all this and more. Yes, for decades and still going! Yes, we’re gonna celebrate our dear friend and lend a helping hand on Sunday 11/29 at Sportsmens Tavern.”

Bearing in mind all that Marty has done for us, for so many years, returning the favor doesn’t strike me as optional. Marty needs a hand defraying medical costs after recent health-related events. Let’s lend a hand, and enjoy an incredible bill stacked with artists Marty has worked with, booked, and/or just plain loves!

Bands coming to town worth a listen…

Friday, December 4, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY.

Wednesday, April 28 2027, 7:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, November 28, 6:30pm at Hi-Fi Hits, Williamsville, NY. $15/$20.

New and Noteworthy

Thursday, April 8, 2027, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $40.14

Wednesday, April 28 2027, 7:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $33.67

Sunday, December 20, 8 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Monday, April 5, 2027, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $57.35

Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Sunday, December 20, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Tuesday, May 18 2027, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $38.81

Thursday, December 17, 6 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, March 19, 2027, 7pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. Tickets on sale now.

Thursday, September 16, 2027, 7pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. Tickets on sale now.

Tuesday, March 9, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. GA Seated $55, Limited Reserved Gold Circle $65. Tickets on sale now >

Saturday, December 26, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20/$40 VIP

This week

Leroy Townes and Friends “Gratitudinnany” Americana Happy Hour

Wednesday, November 25, 5 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Little Mountain Band w/Gavin Petrie

Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Pocketship and Zak Ward & The Million Dollar Question

Wednesday, November 25, 8 pm door at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

The Strictly Hip performs the set list from The Hip’s final show August 20, 2016 at K-Rock Centre in Kingston. In order. In its entirety.

Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.88

Stoneflower

Wednesday, November 25, 8 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, November 27, 8pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Tickets on sale here >

Full lineup from the “Oh, The Taste!” album – Jon Chazen, John Kregg, Kevin Kukoda, Joe Muffoletto, and Chris Vasi.

Friday, November 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $47.88

Friday, November 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Friday, November 27, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Friday, November 27, 7 pm doors at the Forbes Theatre, Buffalo, NY. $20

The Travesties W/ Drednecks

Friday, November 27, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Owl Lounge, Healy & The Day Drinkers, Static

Friday, November 27, 2:30 pm at Buffalo Distilling Company, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, November 27, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25/$20

DW Soul and Soul Cool Band

Friday, November 27, 7 pm at The New Golden Nugget, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Depeche Mode vs. New Order Transmission Dance Party

Friday, November 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, November 28, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.54

Saturday, November 28, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $23.51-$28.66

Saturday, November 28, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, November 28, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, November 28, 1:30 pm matinee at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $10

Soul Street

Saturday, November 28, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Joey Lewis, Judd Sunshine, Mark Hitchcock, Matt Felski, Nate Kalnitz, Aaron Ziolkowski

Saturday, November 28, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Sunday, November 29, 2 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20. Please bring a new unwrapped toy for children of all ages.

Featuring Brad Robbins, Dave Ruch, Jim Doersam, Sue Kincaid, and Joe Bellanti

Sunday, November 29, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20.

Sunday, November 29, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Sold Out

Q&A presented by Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation & UB School of Music

Wednesday, December 2, 5:30 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. Free, All Ages. More info here >

Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $32.27

Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $37.50

Spitballin’ Jazz Jam

Wednesday, December 2 and 16 and 30, 7 pm at Amy’s Place, Buffalo, NY. $5

Coming Up…

Benefiting Compass House

Thursday, December 3, 5 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $10 GA/$25 GA + Pre-show Reception

Friday, December 4, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $29.07

Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $43.35

Friday, December 4, 7 pm at Hallwalls Cinema, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30 seated

Kenny Parker Project

Friday, December 4, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Friday, December 4, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY.

Silver Proof, Imperfect, and Anxious Cricket

Friday, December 4, 9 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo, NY.$5/$7

Isaiah Collier/Tim Regis Duo – John Coltrane Centennial Celebration

Friday, December 4, 7:30 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25 GA, $20 students/seniors/members

Performing in a duo setting inspired by Coltrane’s ground-breaking suite of compositions for tenor saxophone and drums, Interstellar Space.

Saturday, December 5, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, December 5, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $17.84-$23.51

The Grateful Sled

Saturday, December 5, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, December 5, 2026, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $17.50+

Saturday, December 6, 11:30 am doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15 Adults, Kids FREE. Bring a toy for the Toy Drive.

Monday, December 7, 2026 5 pm doors, 7 pm showtime at Sportsmens Tavern. $30

Tuesday, December 8, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $26.49

Thursday, December 10, 7pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. GA seated $25/$30

Thursday, December 10, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

BILLY SHEEHAN / JESSIE GALANTE / BOBBY LEBEL

Thursday, December 10, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. GA Seated $30/ $40 day of show. Limited Gold Circle Reserved Seating $40

Friday, December 11, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20.82

Friday, December 11, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.39 seated/$39.10 standing

I Remember Buffalo

Saturday, December 12, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, December 12, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $30.49/$40.14

All proceeds donated to the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo

Saturday, December 12, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

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