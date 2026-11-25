(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Note: We are taking off for Thanksgiving, so this listing is for the next few weeks!
Hello, music lovers.
Allow me to the state the obvious – we have an incredibly rich history of top-tier music here in Buffalo. As clear as this fact is to all of us, it’s also clear that no one is going to come here from somewhere else and celebrate that history for us. It’s up to us to do that. And I know we’re up to the task.
The holidays end up being a perfect time for reunions, the rekindling of seasoned relationships, and inevitably, the planting of seeds for future collaborations. There’s something about the gratitude associated with the season that, seemingly, urges us to call old friends and musical compatriots, and get a gig together. Often, musicians who worked together in bands decades back are now in a position to add their musical offspring to the equation, sharing legacy and paying hard-earned experience forward.
That’s the case with the great Gretchen Schulz, who these days, can share the stage with her brilliant bassist son, Colin Brydalski. That’s exactly what will happen on Thursday, December 3rd, at The Cave, when the CPG Jazz Jam Reunion finds Schulz reuniting with some old friends and celebrating a rich period in Buffalo music.
A little background…
The CPG Monday Night Jazz Jam was birthed in the late 70s by Buffalo musicians James Clark (guitar) and Richard Shulman(piano). The pair were joined in the early days by legendary guitarist Kenny Hawkins and powerhouse R&B vocalist Joanne McDuffie of the Mary Jane Girls. By 1980, a steady lineup had been solidified, featuring Stu Weissman (guitar), Abdul Rahman Qadir (drums), Douglas “Trigger” Gaston (piano) and Greg Piontek (bass), legends all.
Within a few years, a young Gretchen Schulz got the call.
“They invited me, a 17 year-old high school senior, to be their singer,” Gretchen recalls.
“When Greg Piontek passed away, Jim Kurzdorfer came in on bass. We had that steady gig for years. Lots of people would come to sit in, including my little brother Bob Schulz on drums, and Bilal Abdul , who eventually joined on saxophone. Those Jazz Jams were the place to be!”
More than 40 years later, we’ve also lost the highly influential bassist and educator Jim Kurzdorfer.
“It’s bittersweet, but also wonderful, that my son Colin will step in and carry the bass-playing torch for our departed friends,” Gretchen says.
“Singing standards is my first love, and even though I’ve enjoyed success in many genres since then – including new wave, alternative original rock, folk, funk, blues, and R &B. But I’m so excited to finally get back to this material, if only for one night with the legends that first embraced me at such a young age, along with my son.
“This December 3rd reunion show is not technically a ‘jam,’ but who knows? Maybe we can start it up again!”
Speaking of Buffalo music legends – It’s time to Party for Marty!
I don’t think I could say this any better than my friend, the hardcore travellin’ troubadour Greg Klyma, who offered these thoughts on the Mayor of the Buffalo Music Scene, Marty Boratin.
“Marty Boratin has done more for live music than anyone I know. Yes, booking clubs. Yes, hosting house concerts. Yes, providing hot meals. Yes, an excellent crash pad. Yes, all this and more. Yes, for decades and still going! Yes, we’re gonna celebrate our dear friend and lend a helping hand on Sunday 11/29 at Sportsmens Tavern.”
Bearing in mind all that Marty has done for us, for so many years, returning the favor doesn’t strike me as optional. Marty needs a hand defraying medical costs after recent health-related events. Let’s lend a hand, and enjoy an incredible bill stacked with artists Marty has worked with, booked, and/or just plain loves!
Bands coming to town worth a listen…
Charlotte Cornfield
Friday, December 4, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY.
Slow Crush
Wednesday, April 28 2027, 7:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY.
Trae Sheehan
Saturday, November 28, 6:30pm at Hi-Fi Hits, Williamsville, NY. $15/$20.
New and Noteworthy
An Evening With LOTUS
Thursday, April 8, 2027, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $40.14
Slow Crush wsgs/Seaheaven & Deux Visages
Wednesday, April 28 2027, 7:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $33.67
The Ugly Sweater Party ft/Fred Mascherino of Taking Back Sunday, wsgs/Rookie Of The Year and City Under Siege
Sunday, December 20, 8 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Sevendust w/Soil and Drift Mothership
Monday, April 5, 2027, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $57.35
Home for the Holidaze: Declan Miers & Friends
Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Grosh Prime wsg/Alex McArthur, Harry Graser, and Zak Ward
Sunday, December 20, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Slomosa
Tuesday, May 18 2027, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $38.81
SAMF Holiday Party w/John & Mary with Joe Rozler, and Elena Izquierdo w/the Weissmans
Thursday, December 17, 6 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Jhene’ Aiko: Ark to Agartha – A Westside Whimsy Experience Tour, featuring Swae Lee and Karri
Friday, March 19, 2027, 7pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. Tickets on sale now.
Megadeth w/ Anthrax and Kerry King
Thursday, September 16, 2027, 7pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. Tickets on sale now.
Iron & Wine- Solo Acoustic
Tuesday, March 9, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. GA Seated $55, Limited Reserved Gold Circle $65. Tickets on sale now >
Organ Fairchild: The Night After Christmas
Saturday, December 26, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20/$40 VIP
This week
Leroy Townes and Friends “Gratitudinnany” Americana Happy Hour
Wednesday, November 25, 5 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Little Mountain Band w/Gavin Petrie
Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Big Martha
Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Pocketship and Zak Ward & The Million Dollar Question
Wednesday, November 25, 8 pm door at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Strictly Hip
The Strictly Hip performs the set list from The Hip’s final show August 20, 2016 at K-Rock Centre in Kingston. In order. In its entirety.
Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.88
Stoneflower
Wednesday, November 25, 8 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
Mitch’s Infydels Reunion Show
Friday, November 27, 8pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Tickets on sale here >
Full lineup from the “Oh, The Taste!” album – Jon Chazen, John Kregg, Kevin Kukoda, Joe Muffoletto, and Chris Vasi.
54·40
Friday, November 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $47.88
THE SMITHS etc (Tribute to The Smiths)
Friday, November 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Mack Geiger w/ Trey Pendley
Friday, November 27, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
The Uptown Groove presents A Live Tribute to Michael Jackson & Stevie Wonder
Friday, November 27, 7 pm doors at the Forbes Theatre, Buffalo, NY. $20
The Travesties W/ Drednecks
Friday, November 27, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Owl Lounge, Healy & The Day Drinkers, Static
Friday, November 27, 2:30 pm at Buffalo Distilling Company, Buffalo, NY.
Curtis Lovell & Sehréa N’dayu – “Caress”
Friday, November 27, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25/$20
DW Soul and Soul Cool Band
Friday, November 27, 7 pm at The New Golden Nugget, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Depeche Mode vs. New Order Transmission Dance Party
Friday, November 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Workingman’s Dead
Saturday, November 28, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.54
BADLANDS: Tribute To Bruce Springsteen
Saturday, November 28, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $23.51-$28.66
Roger Bryan & The Orphans Record Release Show w/Failures Union, Eugene Palmer
Saturday, November 28, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
SESSIONS ft/Neftali, The Dominic Missana Band, AAHKEE and Kai Onyx
Saturday, November 28, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Rabbit Jaw
Saturday, November 28, 1:30 pm matinee at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $10
Soul Street
Saturday, November 28, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Joey Lewis, Judd Sunshine, Mark Hitchcock, Matt Felski, Nate Kalnitz, Aaron Ziolkowski
Saturday, November 28, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Freightrain’s 15th Annual Toy Drive
Sunday, November 29, 2 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20. Please bring a new unwrapped toy for children of all ages.
From Belfast to Buffalo: A Tribute to Van Morrison
Featuring Brad Robbins, Dave Ruch, Jim Doersam, Sue Kincaid, and Joe Bellanti
Sunday, November 29, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20.
Marty Party w/ The Jacklords, Thee Isolators, Irving Klaws, Steam Donkeys, Greg Klyma, and more
Sunday, November 29, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Dexter and The Moonrocks
Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Sold Out
Pathways to Success in the Arts Speaker Series wsg/Declan Miers
Q&A presented by Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation & UB School of Music
Wednesday, December 2, 5:30 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. Free, All Ages. More info here >
Home for the Holidaze: Declan Miers & Friends
Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Mihali w/ Stone Throwers
Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $32.27
Holton and Powell presents The Mid-Week Vibe XLIX: ft/Chelse & Bakari, DJ Party Sets by DJ Hassan and Acoustic Performances by Cordz
Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $37.50
Spitballin’ Jazz Jam
Wednesday, December 2 and 16 and 30, 7 pm at Amy’s Place, Buffalo, NY. $5
Coming Up…
The Buffalodown: Home for the Holidays w/GROSH and Robot Holiday
Benefiting Compass House
Thursday, December 3, 5 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $10 GA/$25 GA + Pre-show Reception
Friendship and Charlotte Cornfield
Friday, December 4, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $29.07
Aqueous
Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $43.35
Ariella & Nicolaas
Friday, December 4, 7 pm at Hallwalls Cinema, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30 seated
Kenny Parker Project
Friday, December 4, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Leanna Firestone w/Sydney Sprague
Friday, December 4, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY.
Silver Proof, Imperfect, and Anxious Cricket
Friday, December 4, 9 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo, NY.$5/$7
Isaiah Collier/Tim Regis Duo – John Coltrane Centennial Celebration
Friday, December 4, 7:30 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25 GA, $20 students/seniors/members
Performing in a duo setting inspired by Coltrane’s ground-breaking suite of compositions for tenor saxophone and drums, Interstellar Space.
“A Night of Harmony” Alex McArthur, Megan Brown, Grace Stumberg, Sue Kincaid, Grace Lougen
Saturday, December 5, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
El Scorcho – Ugly Christmas Party
Saturday, December 5, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $17.84-$23.51
The Grateful Sled
Saturday, December 5, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Emmet Otter’s Jugband Christmas Radio Special
Saturday, December 5, 2026, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $17.50+
Junior Jerry Jam Holiday Shakedown w/Big Martha
Saturday, December 6, 11:30 am doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15 Adults, Kids FREE. Bring a toy for the Toy Drive.
Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show!
Monday, December 7, 2026 5 pm doors, 7 pm showtime at Sportsmens Tavern. $30
Keep Flying & Eternal Boy wsgs/Say Lonely, Creating A Sinner, Heart For Sale
Tuesday, December 8, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $26.49
Chris Trapper
Thursday, December 10, 7pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. GA seated $25/$30
Tim Polecat of The Polecats, Flat Top Riot, Virus X, and Gumshoe
Thursday, December 10, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Musicians of Buffalo: Christmas Rocks Concert
BILLY SHEEHAN / JESSIE GALANTE / BOBBY LEBEL
Thursday, December 10, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. GA Seated $30/ $40 day of show. Limited Gold Circle Reserved Seating $40
Letter to Elise w/ TJ Zindle & The Sure Things and Adelaide
Friday, December 11, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20.82
Willie Nile and His Band
Friday, December 11, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.39 seated/$39.10 standing
I Remember Buffalo
Saturday, December 12, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Strummerville 25: A Tribute to Joe Strummer and The Clash
Saturday, December 12, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $30.49/$40.14
Project X-Mas: The Committed, Skyway Robbery, Uncanny Valley, and Michael Delano Band
All proceeds donated to the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Buffalo
Saturday, December 12, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20