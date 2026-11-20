(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Hello, music lovers.
Let’s take a moment to acknowledge the often unsung heroes of our music scene – the photographers responsible for documenting and, in some cases, immortalizing that scene. There are so many talented photogs and videographers here, and I’m going to make a point of highlighting some of them periodically here in this column, moving forward.
Let’s start with Michael Mulley, who has been documenting happenings in clubland since the late 80s, and whose work is currently a major component of the ongoing Goo Goo Dolls exhibit at the Buffalo History Museum. Michael’s latest project celebrates women making a mark in Buffalo music:
Michael Mulley “The Women That Rock Buffalo” Exhibit
Opening Reception – Friday, December 11, Queen City Art Gallery, Market Arcade, Buffalo’s Theatre and Arts District. Free.
From the artist: “I had so many great suggestions of women that I have not photographed. If you want to contribute to this exhibit, I will hang your photo (8×10 with 1/2 inch border) as part of this exhibit. Please contact me to confirm it’s a photo I need.”
Bands coming to town worth a listen…
Ariella & Nicolaas
Friday, December 4, 7 pm at Hallwalls Cinema, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30 seated
New and Noteworthy
Jhene’ Aiko: Ark to Agartha – A Westside Whimsy Experience Tour, featuring Swae Lee and Karri
Friday, March 19, 2027, 7pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. Tickets on sale 11/20.
Megadeth w/ Anthrax and Kerry King
Thursday, September 16, 2027, 7pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. Tickets on sale 11/20.
Iron & Wine- Solo Acoustic
Tuesday, March 9, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. GA Seated $55, Limited Reserved Gold Circle $65. Tickets on sale 11/20. >
Organ Fairchild: The Night After Christmas
Saturday, December 26, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20/$40 VIP
Rochester International Jazz Festival
June 18-26, 2027
Patti LaBelle
Saturday, June 19, 2027 at the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Marcus King Band
Friday June 25, 2027 at the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Bryan Adams
Saturday, May 22, 2027, 8 pm at at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. Tickets on sale now. >
Trampled By Turtles
Wednesday, January 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY.
A Perfect Circle w/Puscifer
Thursday, April 22, and Friday, April 23 2027, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT. $89.57+ (FRIDAY SOLD OUT)
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation Holiday Party: John Lombardo & Mary Ramsey w/Joe Rozler, and Elena Izquierdo w/the Wiessmans
Thursday, December 17, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20 (with proceeds going to the annual Holiday Instrument Scholarship Program.)
Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Sunday, January 31, at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $33.30. Tickets on sale now.
Smilo & The Ghost
Saturday, February 6, 2027, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+
This week
Strauss Plays Strauss
Featuring Mike Kaupa – Trumpet, Matt Incontro – Woodwinds, Harry Graser – Keyboards, Ed Croft – Bass, John Bacon – Drums, Rick Strauss – Guitar.
Thursday, November 19, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
The Talking Dead Heads
Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$30 two-night pass
Buffalo’s The Last Waltz
Friday, November 20, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Goo Goo Dolls
Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Adam Bronstein & ABtrio “Watch Your Head” Single Release Party
Friday, November 20, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
The Kensingtons
Friday, November 20, 6 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Big Something w/ Big Blitz
Friday, November 20, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Joe Rozler’s Rockin’ Little Trio
Friday, November 20, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.
The Carolyn Lansom Sextet
Friday, November 20, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage/$18 bar
Jim Kweskin, Samoa Wilson & Matt Berlin w/Chris Panfil
Friday, November 20, 7 pm at The Meeting House, Williamsville, NY. $30/$25 member/$10 student. Get tickets here >
Per Facebook: Buffalo Friends of Folk Music is pleased to present folk music legend Jim Kweskin and acclaimed vocalist Samoa Wilson for an evening of timeless American roots music…A pioneering figure in the 1960s folk revival, Jim Kweskin is renowned for his distinctive blend of traditional folk, blues, jazz, jug-band music, and early American popular song. Joining Kweskin is Samoa Wilson, a captivating vocalist whose expressive voice and natural stage presence bring fresh energy to vintage jazz, blues, country, and traditional American songs.
O.B.F. Sound System, Iration Steppas, Phisha, Basha, DJ Universal
From the band’s bio: “O.B.F. (Original Bass Foundation) is a pioneering French dub and reggae sound system, formed in 2002 outside Geneva and known for a high-energy steppers style and an iconic orange speaker wall. Iration Steppas, formed in Leeds, UK, in 1990 and nicknamed the “Vanguard of Dub,” blend traditional Jamaican roots with hard-hitting electronic steppers rhythms and deep bass.”
Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $25
Noche Latina 3.0 with Marcus Lolo
Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $20
The Glam Vamps present “Come As You Are, Creep: A Live Band and Burlesque Tribute to Nirvana and Radiohead”
Saturday, November 21, 8 pm doors at Nietzche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
PastMasters
Saturday, November 21, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Hot Club of Buffalo
Saturday, November 21, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage/$17 bar
Leroy Townes and Friends “Gratitudinnany” Americana Happy Hour
Wednesday, November 25, 5 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Big Martha
Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Pocketship and Zak Ward & The Million Dollar Question
Wednesday, November 25, 8 pm door at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Strictly Hip
The Strictly Hip performs the set list from The Hip’s final show August 20, 2016 at K-Rock Centre in Kingston. In order. In its entirety.
Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.88
Stoneflower
Wednesday, November 25, 8 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
Coming Up…
Mitch’s Infydels Reunion Show
Friday, November 27, 8pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Tickets on sale here >
Full lineup from the “Oh, The Taste!” album – Jon Chazen, John Kregg, Kevin Kukoda, Joe Muffoletto, and Chris Vasi.
54·40
Friday, November 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $47.88
THE SMITHS etc (Tribute to The Smiths)
Friday, November 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
The Uptown Groove presents A Live Tribute to Michael Jackson & Stevie Wonder
Friday, November 27, 7 pm doors at the Forbes Theatre, Buffalo, NY. $20
Depeche Mode vs. New Order Transmission Dance Party
Friday, November 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Curtis Lovell & Sehréa N’dayu – “Caress”
Friday, November 27, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25/$20
Workingman’s Dead
Saturday, November 28, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.54
Roger Bryan & The Orphans Record Release Show w/Failures Union, Eugene Palmer
Saturday, November 28, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
SESSIONS ft/Neftali, The Dominic Missana Band, AAHKEE and Kai Onyx
Saturday, November 28, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Soul Street
Saturday, November 28, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Joey Lewis, Judd Sunshine, Mark Hitchcock, Matt Felski, Nate Kalnitz, Aaron Ziolkowski
Saturday, November 28, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Freightrain’s 15th Annual Toy Drive
Sunday, November 29, 2 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20. Please bring a new unwrapped toy for children of all ages.
From Belfast to Buffalo: A Tribute to Van Morrison
Featuring Brad Robbins, Dave Ruch, Jim Doersam, Sue Kincaid, and Joe Bellanti
Sunday, November 29, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20.
Marty Party w/ The Jacklords, Thee Isolators, Irving Klaws, Steam Donkeys, Greg Klyma, and more
Sunday, November 29, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Dexter and The Moonrocks
Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Sold Out
Declan Miers – Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation & UB School of Music ‘Pathways to Success in the Arts Speaker Series’
Wednesday, December 2, 5:30pm at The Cave, Buffalo. Free, All Ages.
Mihali w/ Stone Throwers
Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $32.27
Holton and Powell presents The Mid-Week Vibe XLIX: ft/Chelse & Bakari, DJ Party Sets by DJ Hassan and Acoustic Performances by Cordz
Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $37.50
Spitballin’ Jazz Jam
Wednesday, December 2 and 16 and 30, 7 pm at Amy’s Place, Buffalo, NY. $5
The Buffalodown: Home for the Holidays w/GROSH and Robot Holiday
Benefiting Compass House
Thursday, December 3, 5 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $10 GA/$25 GA + Pre-show Reception
Aqueous
Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $43.35
Ariella & Nicolaas
Friday, December 4, 7 pm at Hallwalls Cinema, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30 seated’
Isaiah Collier/Tim Regis Duo – John Coltrane Centennial Celebration
Friday, December 4, 7:30 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25 GA, $20 students/seniors/members
Performing in a duo setting inspired by Coltrane’s ground-breaking suite of compositions for tenor saxophone and drums, Interstellar Space.
“A Night of Harmony” Alex McArthur, Megan Brown, Grace Stumberg, Sue Kincaid, Grace Lougen
Saturday, December 5, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Emmet Otter’s Jugband Christmas Radio Special
Saturday, December 5, 2026, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $17.50+
Junior Jerry Jam Holiday Shakedown w/Big Martha
Saturday, December 6, 11:30 am doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15 Adults, Kids FREE. Bring a toy for the Toy Drive.
Chris Trapper
Thursday, December 10, 7pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. GA seated $25/$30
Tim Polecat of The Polecats, Flat Top Riot, Virus X, and Gumshoe
Thursday, December 10, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Musicians of Buffalo: Christmas Rocks Concert
BILLY SHEEHAN / JESSIE GALANTE / BOBBY LEBEL
Thursday, December 10, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. GA Seated $30/ $40 day of show. Limited Gold Circle Reserved Seating $40
Strummerville 25: A Tribute to Joe Strummer and The Clash
Saturday, December 12, 6:30 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $22.50/$30