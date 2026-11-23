Men Without Hats will perform Dec. 10 at Photo City Music Hall in Rochester, with Cupids Boomerang and Remedy Three opening the show.

Doors open at 6 p.m. at the venue, 543 Atlantic Ave. The Canadian new wave band is led by vocalist Ivan Doroschuk and is known for songs including “The Safety Dance” and “Pop Goes the World.”

The current lineup also includes Sahara Sloan on keyboards and vocals, Sho Murray on guitar and drummer Adrian White, according to Photo City Presents.

Tickets are available through Photo City Music Hall.