Time was, a new album release from a favorite band would unfailingly provide sufficient cause for a party.

We’d be aware that the album was dropping on a certain date. We’d be there at the record store when it opened, if it was at all possible, or cram the visit into a lunch break, if it wasn’t. We’d buy plenty of beer. (I’m using “the royal ‘we’” here, which is pretentious, but I am writing about the new U2 album, after all. Oh – just in case you don’t feel like waiting for me to ‘get to the point,’ or you’re in a hurry to get back to doomscrolling, here’s the lede: I like this new U2 album a lot. I think it’s their most cohesive long-player since All That You Can’t Leave Behind, although I did (and do) find the majority of No Line On the Horizon to be magnificent, as well. I’ll explain why later, if you can hang around for a few. If not, no worries, man.)

Anyway… back to making this “review” all about me, a nasty habit I picked up from reading too much Norman Mailer and Hunter S. Thompson while smoking copious amounts of marijuana in the dorm room back in, nah, I’m not gonna tell you the year. (Often with The Unforgettable Fire or The Joshua Tree providing the soundtrack.)

Where was I? Oh, yeah – beer.

Album procured, fridge stocked, invites (via landline, god help us) delivered, interest piqued and excitement level peaking. Whoever was hosting (usually me, or me and my brother) would likely give the new album a pre-bash spin to help set the mood, and justify a pre-party pop or three. And then we’d throw open the doors, and crank that sucker, selfishly, at neighbor-annoying levels, because the music just simply demanded it, it wasn’t our fault, you see, we didn’t make the rules, and we sure as hell weren’t going to break them. ‘I’ll turn it down when I’m dead,’ I often said to myself in such situations, to which myself might respond, ‘Maybe you’ll sleep, then, too?’

See? I’m doing it again. You have my apologies, and deepest sympathies, if you’re still here. You’d probably prefer a starred, Rotten Tomatoes-style rating rather than an ‘Uh-oh, Lester drank all the cough syrup again’ rant-as-review. Alas, we are what we are. Royally.

Back to the new release soiree…

People were definitely partying, it would be pointless to gloss over that fact to protect the children, or whatever. We were young and full of hope and still endlessly curious about the world, and we enjoyed the bacchanalia of it all, as much as we enjoyed the intellectual salon-ness – yes, we discussed these records in real time, tried to discern their implications, placed them in context, rated them against the artist’s oeuvre, and all of that. We were serious, we were goofy, we were pretentious, we were giggling, we were in an elevated state – it was possible to be and do all of these at once, then.

These new release parties never happen any more, aside from the odd one at a record store the night previous to the official drop. (Those are fun, but no, not the same.)

The new U2 album has been out for a week as a write this. No one has come over to listen to it with me. I held up my end of the bargain – I got up at 5:30am on release day, I added Carnival De Luz to my collection, I slapped on my Apple AirPods, and I cranked it, several times in a row. Later, I checked it out at high volume in the car, which was the least I could do, considering how much this band has meant to me for such a long damn time.

Cool, and all, but I was alone when I did this. No one to share it with, no one to talk about it with, at least not on that first day, when this new ephemeral entity had entered the world, and it felt new, alive, still abstract, but so fresh and exciting.

What happened? I understand that we (royal and otherwise) get older, and maybe priorities change. That’s mostly a good thing. For some, ‘a few beers’ might’ve turned into something far more ominous, and I’ve no desire to make light of this. Others might’ve simply ‘put away childish things.’

But something has been lost in the process. It’s hard for music to connect us, which is one of the things it does best, when we’re so damned disconnected.

700-plus words is a lot to write in an album review without ever really discussing the album in question, but fear not, I do have a point. And it goes something like this: The reason that a new U2 album doesn’t feel as important, as significant, as thrilling as it once did is in large part down to the fact that we’ve already decided it isn’t going to be, well before it actually comes out. That’s our failure, really. U2 is still great. Us? Less so, perhaps. Too often, we don’t care to care. Who has the time, the bandwidth, the heart?

This cultural/spiritual/metaphysical ennui is the invisible enemy that Bono, Edge, Larry and Adam came to do battle with this time around. This is a band that has always done its best work when that work involved railing and wailing against the dying of the light, and that is indeed what’s happening here. There’s something different, though – a lightness of touch, relatively speaking; what seems like a willful naïveté; and a familiar missionary zeal that is tempered by a wink, a smile, and an eagerness to get the party started, and make it a party that matters.

U2’s reaction to the shit-show that has been the last decade (admit it) is to insist that “illumination is the way to fight this,” as opener “Go (Carnival De Luz)” would have it. I like this idea. A lot. And I think I needed to hear it.

Every song on this (very, very close to) uniformly excellent album is a reflection on (and development of) this theme – delivered in a playful manner (the undeniable people’s anthem “Street Of Dreams,” and its insistence that you “Be here/be free/be yourself/and then free me,”) or via a serious, poetic lyricism delivered on bended knee (“No such thing as certainty/But I sing this without a doubt/A light has entered the darkness/and no darkness can put it out,” concluding the simply glorious “If The World Is At War We Better Not Be.”)

The sincerity is abundant, but never cloying. 15 listens in, I’m convinced that the band’s intent with Carnival De Luz is to summon just a little light, and to share that light with us. I’m grateful.

The “shut up and sing” brigade would likely find this notion preposterous, offensive, or at least annoying, since their belief seems to be that songs and sounds can’t simultaneously have substance and be entertaining, that art should never be political. But they’ve had their day, and it’s just about over. Art is political, even when it claims otherwise. (Again, I don’t make the rules.)

Lyrics are only a portion of the story, however, and even comparatively crappy, “we’re trying too hard to be relevant to the pop moment” U2 albums (It hurts me to say it, but I fell away from the band a bit over Songs of Innocence and Songs of Experience) have great lyrics. Carnival De Luz, by contrast, is an excellent album because of the ease and grace with which it moves, and the lack of self-consciousness with which it marries the ‘big idea’ to the musical form. By not trying so hard, U2 manages to try harder, and deliver.

Having one primary producer in Jacknife Lee, rather than a whole kitchen sink’s worth of them, certainly helped. Carnival is also bolstered by incredibly smart mixes, ones that favor the core “live” band. There’s more space here than has been allowed on a U2 album this century, and the relatively stripped back approach somewhat counter-intuitively makes the music sound huge – not over-produced, glossy huge, but huge in the way this band actually sounds on the concert stage.

Within this spacious mix, we are afforded plenty of opportunities to remember why we fell in love with this band in the first place.

U2 exists in that rarified atmosphere where every member is essential to the sonic tapestry, and all 4 bring something unique to the table on this new record.

Edge’s melange of guitar sounds, and his brilliant use of effects, combine here to create an elegantly minimalistic soundscape, one that runs the gamut from the clean, chiming, delay-soaked figure that acts as an unforgettable hook during “Street of Dreams,” through the dirtier riffs that propel “La Reina” and “Silencio,” to the subtle lines that form a counterpoint to the vocal melody during the epic “The Greatest Show On Earth.” Carnival De Luz offers a broad sonic palette for the discerning ear, particularly if that ear is attached to the head of a devout lover of the electric guitar.

With Larry Mullen Jr. fully back in the fold following serious neck surgery and attendant rehab, it’s clear that U2 is feeling reborn. In fact, if Mullen hadn’t recovered, and in the interim, discovered a new ergonomic approach to post-surgery drumming, it’s doubtful that Carnival De Luz would exist at all. The synergy and symbiosis between Mullen and bassist Adam Clayton is responsible for 50% of U2’s magic, and throughout this new album, you can hear and feel their gratitude for this 50 year relationship. Both play their asses off.

And Bono’s voice, at the age of 66? He sounds like a guy in his late twenties. No lie. It’s almost ridiculous how strong his singing remains. What a gift.

Is it too much to suggest that life feels less bleak when there’s an excellent new U2 album in the air and the prospect of catching the band live on the horizon? No, I don’t think it is. Listening to Carnival De Luz is like being given the gift of hope. The only proper reaction is one that expresses gratitude for that gift.

So who’s down for a listening party? It’s never too late…

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