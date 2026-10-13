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Buffalo.fm Soundcheck — your weekly audio guide with Buffalo.fm branding and concert lights.
SoundCheck
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Buffalo.fm Soundcheck — Week of October 12, 2026

Find a song. Find a show. This week’s Buffalo.fm Soundcheck brings together 25 recordings from artists playing Buffalo and Western New York between October 12 and October 18, 2026. It’s a cross-section of the region’s live-music calendar, from blues and Americana to jam, hip-hop, punk and heavy music—with hometown artists woven right into the mix.

Listen: Week of October 12, 2026

Open the full Soundcheck playlist on Spotify.

Hometown spotlight

Fuzzy & the Rustbelts, formed in Buffalo, play The 9th Ward on Wednesday, October 14. Grosh bring their original rock to Sportsmens Tavern on Friday, October 16, while Buffalo ska-core band Do It With Malice join Millington at Rec Room on Thursday, October 15. Three very different hometown sounds; all worth hearing before the doors open.

More jam, folk and Americana this week

Eight more distinct artists round out this week’s 25-song playlist. Hear Buffalo roots mainstays Tyler Westcott and The Steam Donkeys, country-folk opener Kyle Schuesler, Arthur Buezo’s savage folk, and Big Deep’s improvisational rock. Saturday adds Hayden Redwine at The 9th Ward and The Jayhawks with The Cactus Blossoms at Town Ballroom.

The tracks and where to see the artists

  1. Fuzzy & the Rustbelts — That Sweet Song (Buffalo/WNY)
    Wed., Oct. 14 · The 9th Ward
  2. Richard Shindell — Are You Happy Now?
    Tue., Oct. 13 · The 9th Ward
  3. Vincent Neil Emerson — Debtor’s Blues
    Sat., Oct. 17 · The 9th Ward
  4. Lucero — Nights Like These
    Wed., Oct. 14 · Town Ballroom
  5. Alana Springsteen — ghost in my guitar (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Tue., Oct. 13 · Buffalo Iron Works
  6. Pavlo — Mediterranean Eyes
    Fri., Oct. 16 · Asbury Hall
  7. Curtis Salgado — Walk A Mile In My Blues
    Wed., Oct. 14 · The Caz
  8. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram — Believe These Blues
    Tue., Oct. 13 · Electric City
  9. Grosh — Small Talk (Buffalo/WNY)
    Fri., Oct. 16 · Sportsmens Tavern
  10. Eggy — Golden Gate Dancer
    Thu., Oct. 15 · Buffalo Iron Works
  11. Armand Hammer — Stonefruit
    Fri., Oct. 16 · Electric City
  12. Sweet Pill — Starchild
    Wed., Oct. 14 · Electric City
  13. Failure — Stuck on You
    Fri., Oct. 16 · Town Ballroom
  14. Millington — Summer Disease
    Thu., Oct. 15 · Rec Room
  15. Do It With Malice — Malicious Intent (Buffalo/WNY)
    Thu., Oct. 15 · Rec Room
  16. Agnostic Front — Gotta Go
    Wed., Oct. 14 · Rec Room
  17. Inter Arma — Citadel
    Tue., Oct. 13 · Rec Room
  18. Tyler Westcott — Wanderlust Blues (Buffalo/WNY)
    Mon., Oct. 12 · Nietzsche’s · Folk / Americana
  19. The Steam Donkeys — Little Honky Tonks (Buffalo/WNY)
    Tue., Oct. 13 · Nietzsche’s · Cosmic Americana
  20. Kyle Schuesler — Easy to Love
    Tue., Oct. 13 · Buffalo Iron Works · Country folk · opening for Alana Springsteen
  21. Arthur Buezo — Corruption at the Cabaret
    Wed., Oct. 14 · Nietzsche’s · Savage folk / Americana
  22. Big Deep — All At Once
    Fri., Oct. 16 · Nietzsche’s · Improvisational rock / jam
  23. Hayden Redwine — Spade
    Sat., Oct. 17 · The 9th Ward · Alternative country / Americana · opening for Vincent Neil Emerson
  24. The Jayhawks — Blue
    Sat., Oct. 17 · Town Ballroom · Americana / country rock
  25. The Cactus Blossoms — Stoplight Kisses
    Sat., Oct. 17 · Town Ballroom · Americana / alternative country · with The Jayhawks

Concert times and lineups can change; visit the linked venue pages before heading out. These playlist selections are listening recommendations, not a prediction of what anyone will play live.

Peace. Love. Music. Buffalo.

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