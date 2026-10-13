Buffalo.fm Soundcheck — Week of October 12, 2026

Find a song. Find a show. This week’s Buffalo.fm Soundcheck brings together 25 recordings from artists playing Buffalo and Western New York between October 12 and October 18, 2026. It’s a cross-section of the region’s live-music calendar, from blues and Americana to jam, hip-hop, punk and heavy music—with hometown artists woven right into the mix.
Listen: Week of October 12, 2026
Open the full Soundcheck playlist on Spotify.
Hometown spotlight
Fuzzy & the Rustbelts, formed in Buffalo, play The 9th Ward on Wednesday, October 14. Grosh bring their original rock to Sportsmens Tavern on Friday, October 16, while Buffalo ska-core band Do It With Malice join Millington at Rec Room on Thursday, October 15. Three very different hometown sounds; all worth hearing before the doors open.
More jam, folk and Americana this week
Eight more distinct artists round out this week’s 25-song playlist. Hear Buffalo roots mainstays Tyler Westcott and The Steam Donkeys, country-folk opener Kyle Schuesler, Arthur Buezo’s savage folk, and Big Deep’s improvisational rock. Saturday adds Hayden Redwine at The 9th Ward and The Jayhawks with The Cactus Blossoms at Town Ballroom.
The tracks and where to see the artists
- Fuzzy & the Rustbelts — That Sweet Song (Buffalo/WNY)
Wed., Oct. 14 · The 9th Ward
- Richard Shindell — Are You Happy Now?
Tue., Oct. 13 · The 9th Ward
- Vincent Neil Emerson — Debtor’s Blues
Sat., Oct. 17 · The 9th Ward
- Lucero — Nights Like These
Wed., Oct. 14 · Town Ballroom
- Alana Springsteen — ghost in my guitar (feat. Chris Stapleton)
Tue., Oct. 13 · Buffalo Iron Works
- Pavlo — Mediterranean Eyes
Fri., Oct. 16 · Asbury Hall
- Curtis Salgado — Walk A Mile In My Blues
Wed., Oct. 14 · The Caz
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram — Believe These Blues
Tue., Oct. 13 · Electric City
- Grosh — Small Talk (Buffalo/WNY)
Fri., Oct. 16 · Sportsmens Tavern
- Eggy — Golden Gate Dancer
Thu., Oct. 15 · Buffalo Iron Works
- Armand Hammer — Stonefruit
Fri., Oct. 16 · Electric City
- Sweet Pill — Starchild
Wed., Oct. 14 · Electric City
- Failure — Stuck on You
Fri., Oct. 16 · Town Ballroom
- Millington — Summer Disease
Thu., Oct. 15 · Rec Room
- Do It With Malice — Malicious Intent (Buffalo/WNY)
Thu., Oct. 15 · Rec Room
- Agnostic Front — Gotta Go
Wed., Oct. 14 · Rec Room
- Inter Arma — Citadel
Tue., Oct. 13 · Rec Room
- Tyler Westcott — Wanderlust Blues (Buffalo/WNY)
Mon., Oct. 12 · Nietzsche’s · Folk / Americana
- The Steam Donkeys — Little Honky Tonks (Buffalo/WNY)
Tue., Oct. 13 · Nietzsche’s · Cosmic Americana
- Kyle Schuesler — Easy to Love
Tue., Oct. 13 · Buffalo Iron Works · Country folk · opening for Alana Springsteen
- Arthur Buezo — Corruption at the Cabaret
Wed., Oct. 14 · Nietzsche’s · Savage folk / Americana
- Big Deep — All At Once
Fri., Oct. 16 · Nietzsche’s · Improvisational rock / jam
- Hayden Redwine — Spade
Sat., Oct. 17 · The 9th Ward · Alternative country / Americana · opening for Vincent Neil Emerson
- The Jayhawks — Blue
Sat., Oct. 17 · Town Ballroom · Americana / country rock
- The Cactus Blossoms — Stoplight Kisses
Sat., Oct. 17 · Town Ballroom · Americana / alternative country · with The Jayhawks
Concert times and lineups can change; visit the linked venue pages before heading out. These playlist selections are listening recommendations, not a prediction of what anyone will play live.
Peace. Love. Music. Buffalo.