Buffalo.fm Soundcheck — Week of October 12, 2026

Find a song. Find a show. This week’s Buffalo.fm Soundcheck brings together 25 recordings from artists playing Buffalo and Western New York between October 12 and October 18, 2026. It’s a cross-section of the region’s live-music calendar, from blues and Americana to jam, hip-hop, punk and heavy music—with hometown artists woven right into the mix.

Listen: Week of October 12, 2026

Open the full Soundcheck playlist on Spotify.

Hometown spotlight

Fuzzy & the Rustbelts, formed in Buffalo, play The 9th Ward on Wednesday, October 14. Grosh bring their original rock to Sportsmens Tavern on Friday, October 16, while Buffalo ska-core band Do It With Malice join Millington at Rec Room on Thursday, October 15. Three very different hometown sounds; all worth hearing before the doors open.

More jam, folk and Americana this week

Eight more distinct artists round out this week’s 25-song playlist. Hear Buffalo roots mainstays Tyler Westcott and The Steam Donkeys, country-folk opener Kyle Schuesler, Arthur Buezo’s savage folk, and Big Deep’s improvisational rock. Saturday adds Hayden Redwine at The 9th Ward and The Jayhawks with The Cactus Blossoms at Town Ballroom.

The tracks and where to see the artists

Concert times and lineups can change; visit the linked venue pages before heading out. These playlist selections are listening recommendations, not a prediction of what anyone will play live.

Peace. Love. Music. Buffalo.