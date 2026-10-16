The Buffalo Dead at Penny Lane — 10/3/26

Mostly the "Bird Song" by the Grateful Dead with Drum Solo!!

The Damone Jackson drum solo comes in at about 14 minutes.

This event was Super Cool and Super Packed with Fans!!

An early matinee show at 3:00.

I swept the crowd twice in this video.

The Band was simply Great!!!

The Buffalo Dead Band:

Gavin Petrie on Keyboards and Vocals

Joe Muffoletto on Guitar and Vocals

Aaron Ziolkowski on Guitar and Vocals

Jeff Miers on Bass Guitar

Damone A-Miracle Jackson on the Drums

@BuffaloNiagaraLiveLocalBands at Doug Manning

Source: Doug Manning — Watch the original video on YouTube

Performance details: The Buffalo Dead Performing "Bird Song" & More at Penny Lane Saturday 10-3-2026 23 Minutes of Great!