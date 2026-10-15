The Damone Jackson Outcome at Mohawk Place — 10/13/26

This video is a simply the Damone Jackson Outcome LIVE,
at Mohawk Place. The entire First Set!
$10 at the door, every Tuesday at 7:00. Come one-Come-all!
The Band Tonight was a 5 piece.
The Band on this night was:
Damone A-Miracle Jackson-Drums
Dominic Missana-Bass Guitar
George Puleo- Electric Guitar
Harry Grasser – Keyboard
Sike Adisa-on the 1's and 2's
Did I mention that everything is Improvised in the Moment!
Always More Here:
@BuffaloNiagaraLiveLocalBands at Doug Manning
Source: Doug Manning — Watch the original video on YouTube
Performance details: The Damone Jackson Outcome at Mohawk Place Tuesday 10-13-2026 Here's The Entire 1st Set 54 Minutes!