The Damone Jackson Outcome at Mohawk Place — 10/13/26

This video is a simply the Damone Jackson Outcome LIVE,

at Mohawk Place. The entire First Set!

$10 at the door, every Tuesday at 7:00. Come one-Come-all!

The Band Tonight was a 5 piece.

The Band on this night was:

Damone A-Miracle Jackson-Drums

Dominic Missana-Bass Guitar

George Puleo- Electric Guitar

Harry Grasser – Keyboard

Sike Adisa-on the 1's and 2's

Did I mention that everything is Improvised in the Moment!

Always More Here:

@BuffaloNiagaraLiveLocalBands at Doug Manning

Source: Doug Manning — Watch the original video on YouTube

Performance details: The Damone Jackson Outcome at Mohawk Place Tuesday 10-13-2026 Here's The Entire 1st Set 54 Minutes!