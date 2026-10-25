Soundcheck — Week of October 26, 2026

Buffalo.fm Soundcheck: October 26–November 1, 2026. Eighteen songs, eighteen different artists—and a week of live music that makes a quick jump from intimate folk and songwriter sets to power-pop, jamgrass, funk, reggae, dance music and a Halloween-weekend heavy finish. All of these artists are on bills scheduled in Buffalo this week, including featured opening acts.

Listen: Soundcheck, October 26–November 1

Open the complete 18-track Soundcheck playlist on Spotify

Buffalo spotlight: three ways to hear homegrown music

Marc Scibilia, born and raised in Buffalo, headlines Electric City on Tuesday, October 27; we picked the hometown-minded No One Knows My Name rather than another familiar cover. Show details

The Damone Jackson Outcome takes its improvisational Buffalo jazz-fusion approach to Mohawk Place on Tuesday, October 27. Play is a taste of the band’s recorded work, not a prediction of an improvisational setlist. Show details

Part-Time Genius, the Buffalo-based ska/reggae group, joins The Medicinals at The Cave on Halloween night, Saturday, October 31. The horn-driven Funky Rhino pulls the listening sequence toward that bill. Show details

A few shows behind this week’s sequence

Tuesday and Wednesday: folk duo The Lowest Pair come to The 9th Ward; Marc Scibilia brings Sam MacPherson to Electric City; Maddie Zahm and opener Semler take Asbury Hall; and Marshall Crenshaw’s Sportsmens Tavern show also features Sarah Borges and Eric Ambel.

Thursday: Kitchen Dwellers share Town Ballroom with Dogs In A Pile; the Rec Room’s adventurous hardcore bill pairs The Number Twelve Looks Like You with Kaonashi and others.

Friday and Saturday: Adam Ezra Group plays The 9th Ward; Krewella hits Electric City; and Buffalo Iron Works hosts SoDown on Friday and MAD DUBZ on Saturday. The Cave has The Medicinals with Buffalo’s Part-Time Genius on Halloween.

The 18-song listening and concert guide

All shows below are in Buffalo, New York. Every track is the listed artist’s actual Spotify recording. The songs are listening recommendations, not promised concert setlists. Check show links for updated ticketing, times, or changes.

One more Halloween option: Buffalo-born funk collective Pocketship is booked at Asbury Hall for the daytime Grateful Dead Disco Halloween on Saturday, October 31. It’s worth checking out, though we did not add an unverified Spotify track under its name. Babeville event details.

Peace. Love. Music. Buffalo.