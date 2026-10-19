Buffalo.fm Soundcheck — Week of October 19, 2026

Find a song. Find a show. Buffalo.fm Soundcheck brings you 20 recordings connected to live performances in Buffalo and Western New York during October 19–25, 2026. From local indie and blues to jam, roots, funk, psych-rock and hip-hop, this week’s set is built for listening—and getting out to see live music.

Listen to Soundcheck

Listen to the complete 20-song playlist on Spotify.

Buffalo spotlight

Shaky Stage performs Monday at Nietzsche’s; Sara Elizabeth plays Duende Wednesday, with her single “Bourbon, Neat” in this playlist; and Maria Aurigema brings original guitar-driven blues to Duende Saturday. Three different Buffalo sounds, and no back-to-back-week repeats of Tyler Westcott or The Steam Donkeys.

Folk and bluegrass worth hearing

Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light play the Village Meeting House in Williamsville on Thursday, October 22, presented by Buffalo Friends of Folk Music. The playlist includes Sumner’s “Too Tired (Traveling Light Sessions).”

Listening and show guide

Concert listings are subject to change; check the linked calendars and artist pages before attending. Playlist songs are listening recommendations, not guaranteed concert setlists.

Peace. Love. Music. Buffalo.