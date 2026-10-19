Buffalo.fm Soundcheck — Week of October 19, 2026

Find a song. Find a show. Buffalo.fm Soundcheck brings you 20 recordings connected to live performances in Buffalo and Western New York during October 19–25, 2026. From local indie and blues to jam, roots, funk, psych-rock and hip-hop, this week’s set is built for listening—and getting out to see live music.
Listen to Soundcheck
Listen to the complete 20-song playlist on Spotify.
Buffalo spotlight
Shaky Stage performs Monday at Nietzsche’s; Sara Elizabeth plays Duende Wednesday, with her single “Bourbon, Neat” in this playlist; and Maria Aurigema brings original guitar-driven blues to Duende Saturday. Three different Buffalo sounds, and no back-to-back-week repeats of Tyler Westcott or The Steam Donkeys.
Folk and bluegrass worth hearing
Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light play the Village Meeting House in Williamsville on Thursday, October 22, presented by Buffalo Friends of Folk Music. The playlist includes Sumner’s “Too Tired (Traveling Light Sessions).”
Listening and show guide
- Shaky Stage — West Almond Girl (Buffalo artist)
Mon Oct 19 · Nietzsche’s · Show details
- The Empty Pockets — I Never Get Sick of You
Sun Oct 25 · The Cave · Show details
- Melvin Seals — Rueben & Cherise
Mon Oct 19 · Town Ballroom · Show details
- John Wood — Dry Eyes
Thu Oct 22 · Buffalo Iron Works · Show details
- Twin Fin — Land of Plenty (with Kanaka Fyah)
Thu Oct 22 · Buffalo Iron Works · Show details
- Sophistafunk — Gimme Some Space
Fri Oct 23 · Buffalo Iron Works · Show details
- Jimkata — Wild Ride
Fri Oct 23 · Buffalo Iron Works · Show details
- Big Shrimp — Alcaworkholic
Sat Oct 24 · The Cave · Show details
- All Them Witches — When God Comes Back
Thu Oct 22 · Electric City · Show details
- Emma Ruth Rundle — Real Big Sky
Thu Oct 22 · Electric City · Show details
- Sponge — Plowed
Wed Oct 21 · Electric City · Show details
- Hawthorne Heights — Ohio Is For Lovers
Wed Oct 21 · Town Ballroom · Show details
- Thundercat — Them Changes
Sat Oct 24 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Show details
- Walker & Royce — Not About You
Fri Oct 23 · Electric City · Show details
- TiaCorine — FreakyT
Sat Oct 24 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Show details
- MIKE — Burning Desire
Thu Oct 22 · Town Ballroom · Show details
- Earl Sweatshirt — Chum
Thu Oct 22 · Town Ballroom · Show details
- Sara Elizabeth — Bourbon, Neat (Buffalo artist)
Wed Oct 21 · Duende · Show details
- Maria Aurigema — Take Me (Buffalo artist)
Sat Oct 24 · Duende · Show details
- Rachel Sumner & Traveling Light — Too Tired (Traveling Light Sessions)
Thu Oct 22 · Village Meeting House, Williamsville · Show details
Concert listings are subject to change; check the linked calendars and artist pages before attending. Playlist songs are listening recommendations, not guaranteed concert setlists.
Peace. Love. Music. Buffalo.