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Buffalo.fm Soundcheck — your weekly audio guide with Buffalo.fm branding and concert lights.
MUSIC NEWS

Buffalo.fm Soundcheck — Week of November 2, 2026

Buffalo.fm Soundcheck for November 2–8, 2026 brings together 25 recordings from 25 artists with performances scheduled around Buffalo and Western New York this week. Our path through the lineup moves from local roots and independent music to blues, psych-rock, pop-punk, hard rock, and late-night bass music. These are songs to explore and live shows to discover—not a prediction of any band’s setlist.

Buffalo spotlight

We start close to home: Alison Pipitone is playing Duende at Silo City on Friday, November 6; Roy G Biv shares a Buffalo Iron Works bill with Kendall Street Company on Thursday, November 5; and Buffalo-born metalcore group It Dies Today plays Rec Room on Saturday, November 7. That’s three homegrown artists amid the touring headliners and support acts.

What else is on this week?

The week also offers The Robert Cray Band at Buffalo State, Kurt Vile and Twisted Teens at Asbury Hall, Pat Travers at The Caz, and an energetic Iron Works pairing of Kendall Street Company with Roy G Biv. Friday’s Buffalo RiverWorks show brings State Champs together with Cartel, Taylor Acorn and Like Roses, while Sunday’s Alter Bridge concert also features Big Wreck and Tim Montana.

Listen to this week’s Soundcheck

Open the 25-song Soundcheck playlist on Spotify.

The 25-song listening and show guide

Follow the individual Spotify recordings below and the linked concert listings for venue, date and ticket information. Each artist appears just once.

  1. Alison Pipitone — Baby, You’re Done (Buffalo artist)
    Fri Nov 6 · Duende at Silo City · Concert listing / source
  2. Upstate — Marietta
    Fri Nov 6 · Buffalo Iron Works · Concert listing / source
  3. Roy G Biv — Girl who stole my summer (Buffalo artist)
    Thu Nov 5 · Buffalo Iron Works · Concert listing / source
  4. Kendall Street Company — Dust Mites (Tumble Down)
    Thu Nov 5 · Buffalo Iron Works · Concert listing / source
  5. Kurt Vile — Rock o’ Stone
    Wed Nov 4 · Asbury Hall at Babeville · Concert listing / source
  6. Twisted Teens — Corpse Pose
    Wed Nov 4 · Asbury Hall at Babeville · Concert listing / source
  7. The Sheila Divine — Like a Crminal
    Sat Nov 7 · Sportsmens Tavern · Concert listing / source
  8. Will Dailey — Don’t Take Your Eyes off of Me
    Sat Nov 7 · Sportsmens Tavern · Concert listing / source
  9. Robert Cray — Where Do I Go From Here
    Tue Nov 3 · Buffalo State Performing Arts Center · Concert listing / source
  10. Pat Travers — Snortin’ Whiskey
    Wed Nov 4 · The Caz · Concert listing / source
  11. Zac Brown Band — Homegrown
    Thu Nov 5 · KeyBank Center · Concert listing / source
  12. Austin Snell — Wasting All These Tears
    Sat Nov 7 · Buffalo Iron Works · Concert listing / source
  13. Cartel — Honestly – 2025 Remastered
    Fri Nov 6 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert listing / source
  14. Taylor Acorn — Sticking Around
    Fri Nov 6 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert listing / source
  15. Like Roses — Broken Things (Lie to Me)
    Fri Nov 6 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert listing / source
  16. State Champs — Secrets
    Fri Nov 6 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert listing / source
  17. Wolf & Bear — Deleto
    Tue Nov 3 · Rec Room · Concert listing / source
  18. Coletta — Raspberry Cough
    Tue Nov 3 · Rec Room · Concert listing / source
  19. It Dies Today — A Threnody For Modern Romance (Buffalo artist)
    Sat Nov 7 · Rec Room · Concert listing / source
  20. Corrosion of Conformity — Run For Your Life
    Mon Nov 2 · Town Ballroom · Concert listing / source
  21. Big Wreck — That Song
    Sun Nov 8 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert listing / source
  22. Alter Bridge — Pawns & Kings
    Sun Nov 8 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert listing / source
  23. Tim Montana — Savage
    Sun Nov 8 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert listing / source
  24. EAZYBAKED — La Prima
    Fri Nov 6 · Town Ballroom · Concert listing / source
  25. Distinct Motive — Mellow Man
    Fri Nov 6 · Town Ballroom · Concert listing / source

Dates and lineups are based on published venue, promoter, and artist listings checked for the November 2–8 week. Concert schedules can change, so confirm with the linked venues before heading out.

Peace. Love. Music. Buffalo.

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