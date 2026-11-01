Buffalo.fm Soundcheck — Week of November 2, 2026

Buffalo.fm Soundcheck for November 2–8, 2026 brings together 25 recordings from 25 artists with performances scheduled around Buffalo and Western New York this week. Our path through the lineup moves from local roots and independent music to blues, psych-rock, pop-punk, hard rock, and late-night bass music. These are songs to explore and live shows to discover—not a prediction of any band’s setlist.
Buffalo spotlight
We start close to home: Alison Pipitone is playing Duende at Silo City on Friday, November 6; Roy G Biv shares a Buffalo Iron Works bill with Kendall Street Company on Thursday, November 5; and Buffalo-born metalcore group It Dies Today plays Rec Room on Saturday, November 7. That’s three homegrown artists amid the touring headliners and support acts.
What else is on this week?
The week also offers The Robert Cray Band at Buffalo State, Kurt Vile and Twisted Teens at Asbury Hall, Pat Travers at The Caz, and an energetic Iron Works pairing of Kendall Street Company with Roy G Biv. Friday’s Buffalo RiverWorks show brings State Champs together with Cartel, Taylor Acorn and Like Roses, while Sunday’s Alter Bridge concert also features Big Wreck and Tim Montana.
Listen to this week’s Soundcheck
Open the 25-song Soundcheck playlist on Spotify.
The 25-song listening and show guide
Follow the individual Spotify recordings below and the linked concert listings for venue, date and ticket information. Each artist appears just once.
- Alison Pipitone — Baby, You’re Done (Buffalo artist)
Fri Nov 6 · Duende at Silo City · Concert listing / source
- Upstate — Marietta
Fri Nov 6 · Buffalo Iron Works · Concert listing / source
- Roy G Biv — Girl who stole my summer (Buffalo artist)
Thu Nov 5 · Buffalo Iron Works · Concert listing / source
- Kendall Street Company — Dust Mites (Tumble Down)
Thu Nov 5 · Buffalo Iron Works · Concert listing / source
- Kurt Vile — Rock o’ Stone
Wed Nov 4 · Asbury Hall at Babeville · Concert listing / source
- Twisted Teens — Corpse Pose
Wed Nov 4 · Asbury Hall at Babeville · Concert listing / source
- The Sheila Divine — Like a Crminal
Sat Nov 7 · Sportsmens Tavern · Concert listing / source
- Will Dailey — Don’t Take Your Eyes off of Me
Sat Nov 7 · Sportsmens Tavern · Concert listing / source
- Robert Cray — Where Do I Go From Here
Tue Nov 3 · Buffalo State Performing Arts Center · Concert listing / source
- Pat Travers — Snortin’ Whiskey
Wed Nov 4 · The Caz · Concert listing / source
- Zac Brown Band — Homegrown
Thu Nov 5 · KeyBank Center · Concert listing / source
- Austin Snell — Wasting All These Tears
Sat Nov 7 · Buffalo Iron Works · Concert listing / source
- Cartel — Honestly – 2025 Remastered
Fri Nov 6 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert listing / source
- Taylor Acorn — Sticking Around
Fri Nov 6 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert listing / source
- Like Roses — Broken Things (Lie to Me)
Fri Nov 6 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert listing / source
- State Champs — Secrets
Fri Nov 6 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert listing / source
- Wolf & Bear — Deleto
Tue Nov 3 · Rec Room · Concert listing / source
- Coletta — Raspberry Cough
Tue Nov 3 · Rec Room · Concert listing / source
- It Dies Today — A Threnody For Modern Romance (Buffalo artist)
Sat Nov 7 · Rec Room · Concert listing / source
- Corrosion of Conformity — Run For Your Life
Mon Nov 2 · Town Ballroom · Concert listing / source
- Big Wreck — That Song
Sun Nov 8 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert listing / source
- Alter Bridge — Pawns & Kings
Sun Nov 8 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert listing / source
- Tim Montana — Savage
Sun Nov 8 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert listing / source
- EAZYBAKED — La Prima
Fri Nov 6 · Town Ballroom · Concert listing / source
- Distinct Motive — Mellow Man
Fri Nov 6 · Town Ballroom · Concert listing / source
Dates and lineups are based on published venue, promoter, and artist listings checked for the November 2–8 week. Concert schedules can change, so confirm with the linked venues before heading out.
Peace. Love. Music. Buffalo.