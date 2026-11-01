Buffalo.fm Soundcheck — Week of November 2, 2026

Buffalo.fm Soundcheck for November 2–8, 2026 brings together 25 recordings from 25 artists with performances scheduled around Buffalo and Western New York this week. Our path through the lineup moves from local roots and independent music to blues, psych-rock, pop-punk, hard rock, and late-night bass music. These are songs to explore and live shows to discover—not a prediction of any band’s setlist.

Buffalo spotlight

We start close to home: Alison Pipitone is playing Duende at Silo City on Friday, November 6; Roy G Biv shares a Buffalo Iron Works bill with Kendall Street Company on Thursday, November 5; and Buffalo-born metalcore group It Dies Today plays Rec Room on Saturday, November 7. That’s three homegrown artists amid the touring headliners and support acts.

What else is on this week?

The week also offers The Robert Cray Band at Buffalo State, Kurt Vile and Twisted Teens at Asbury Hall, Pat Travers at The Caz, and an energetic Iron Works pairing of Kendall Street Company with Roy G Biv. Friday’s Buffalo RiverWorks show brings State Champs together with Cartel, Taylor Acorn and Like Roses, while Sunday’s Alter Bridge concert also features Big Wreck and Tim Montana.

Listen to this week’s Soundcheck

Open the 25-song Soundcheck playlist on Spotify.

The 25-song listening and show guide

Follow the individual Spotify recordings below and the linked concert listings for venue, date and ticket information. Each artist appears just once.

Dates and lineups are based on published venue, promoter, and artist listings checked for the November 2–8 week. Concert schedules can change, so confirm with the linked venues before heading out.

Peace. Love. Music. Buffalo.