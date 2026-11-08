Buffalo.fm Soundcheck — Week of November 9, 2026

November 9–15, 2026: A fresh week of music across Buffalo and Western New York, from bluegrass and singer-songwriters to rootsy rock, reggae, brass-driven dance music, jazz and adventurous punk. These 25 songs come from 25 different artists scheduled to perform locally this week, including openers alongside headliners.
Buffalo spotlight
Seven of this week’s picks have Western New York roots. Buffalo indie-pop group The Burkharts join Banda AL9 at Buffalo Iron Works on Sunday, November 15; Western New York folk duo Tough Old Bird support Great Lake Swimmers there on Saturday, November 14; and Buffalo punk outfit Science Man celebrates an album release at Duende on Friday, November 13. The set also connects reggae fans to Wednesday’s Bumpin Uglies and Artikal Sound System bill, and brings acoustic, blues, rock, hip-hop and jazz into one discovery mix.
The hometown selections also include The Steam Donkeys at Nietzsche’s on Tuesday, Tyler Westcott & Friends there on Wednesday, Adam Bronstein & ABTrio there on Thursday, and Randle and the Late Night Scandals at The Caz on Saturday afternoon.
Listen
Open the 25-song playlist on Spotify.
25-song listening and concert guide
- Bumpin Uglies — City by the Bay
Listen to recording on Spotify · Wed, Nov 11, Buffalo Iron Works (show details)
- Artikal Sound System — Crave You
Listen to recording on Spotify · Wed, Nov 11, Buffalo Iron Works (show details)
- Garrett Boys — Drag in the River
Listen to recording on Spotify · Mon, Nov 9, Sportsmens Tavern (show details)
- The Burkharts (Buffalo/WNY) — To Be Your Lover
Listen to recording on Spotify · Sun, Nov 15, Buffalo Iron Works (show details)
- Tough Old Bird (Buffalo/WNY) — Gambling Days (2026)
Listen to recording on Spotify · Sat, Nov 14, Buffalo Iron Works (show details)
- Great Lake Swimmers — For You To Come Around
Listen to recording on Spotify · Sat, Nov 14, Buffalo Iron Works (show details)
- High Horse — Discern
Listen to recording on Spotify · Thu, Nov 12, Nietzsche’s (show details)
- Matt Woods — Children of the Children
Listen to recording on Spotify · Thu, Nov 12, The Cave (show details)
- Mic Harrison and the High Score — Do You Wrong
Listen to recording on Spotify · Thu, Nov 12, The Cave (Mic Harrison billing) (show details)
Show billed as Matt Woods & Mic Harrison; the selected recording is credited to Mic Harrison and the High Score.
- Toronzo Cannon — Fine Seasoned Woman
Listen to recording on Spotify · Fri, Nov 13, The Caz (show details)
- Bruce Katz Band — The Way to Your Heart
Listen to recording on Spotify · Sun, Nov 15, Sportsmens Tavern (show details)
- Winyah — Mamacita – Demo
Listen to recording on Spotify · Fri, Nov 13, Buffalo Iron Works (show details)
- Foxtide — My Favorite Girl Loves Reading
Listen to recording on Spotify · Fri, Nov 13, Buffalo Iron Works (show details)
- Zuffalo — Saskatchewan
Listen to recording on Spotify · Fri, Nov 13, Sportsmens Tavern (show details)
- Too Many Zooz — Warriors
Listen to recording on Spotify · Fri, Nov 13, Asbury Hall at Babeville (show details)
- Banda AL9 — She Calls Me Love
Listen to recording on Spotify · Sun, Nov 15, Buffalo Iron Works (show details)
- Country Honk — Round and Round
Listen to recording on Spotify · Sat, Nov 14, The Cave (show details)
- The Steam Donkeys (Buffalo/WNY) — Hannah
Listen to recording on Spotify · Tue, Nov 10, Nietzsche’s (show details)
No cover.
- Tyler Westcott (Buffalo/WNY) — Wanderlust Blues
Listen to recording on Spotify · Wed, Nov 11, Nietzsche’s (show details)
No cover.
- Adam Bronstein (Buffalo/WNY) — Fly Without You
Listen to recording on Spotify · Thu, Nov 12, Nietzsche’s (Adam Bronstein & ABTrio) (show details)
No cover; $20 suggested donation.
- Randle and the Late Night Scandals (Buffalo/WNY) — Come Home
Listen to recording on Spotify · Sat, Nov 14, The Caz (show details)
- High Vis — Guided Tour
Listen to recording on Spotify · Thu, Nov 12, Rec Room (show details)
- Pouya — Cruisin’ in The MIA
Listen to recording on Spotify · Wed, Nov 11, Electric City (show details)
- Science Man (Buffalo/WNY) — Mind Rat
Listen to recording on Spotify · Fri, Nov 13, Duende at Silo City (show details)
- Moonshine Bandits — Buried as an Outlaw
Listen to recording on Spotify · Thu, Nov 12, Buffalo Iron Works (show details)
Dates and venues are based on the cited event listings. Venue schedules may change; check each event link before traveling. A selected song is not a promise it will be performed live.
Peace. Love. Music. Buffalo.