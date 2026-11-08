Buffalo.fm Soundcheck — Week of November 9, 2026

November 9–15, 2026: A fresh week of music across Buffalo and Western New York, from bluegrass and singer-songwriters to rootsy rock, reggae, brass-driven dance music, jazz and adventurous punk. These 25 songs come from 25 different artists scheduled to perform locally this week, including openers alongside headliners.

Buffalo spotlight

Seven of this week’s picks have Western New York roots. Buffalo indie-pop group The Burkharts join Banda AL9 at Buffalo Iron Works on Sunday, November 15; Western New York folk duo Tough Old Bird support Great Lake Swimmers there on Saturday, November 14; and Buffalo punk outfit Science Man celebrates an album release at Duende on Friday, November 13. The set also connects reggae fans to Wednesday’s Bumpin Uglies and Artikal Sound System bill, and brings acoustic, blues, rock, hip-hop and jazz into one discovery mix.

The hometown selections also include The Steam Donkeys at Nietzsche’s on Tuesday, Tyler Westcott & Friends there on Wednesday, Adam Bronstein & ABTrio there on Thursday, and Randle and the Late Night Scandals at The Caz on Saturday afternoon.

Listen

Open the 25-song playlist on Spotify.

25-song listening and concert guide

Dates and venues are based on the cited event listings. Venue schedules may change; check each event link before traveling. A selected song is not a promise it will be performed live.

Peace. Love. Music. Buffalo.