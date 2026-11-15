Buffalo.fm Soundcheck — Week of November 16, 2026

Buffalo.fm Soundcheck returns for the week of November 16–22, 2026, with 25 different artists appearing around Buffalo and Western New York. The listen moves through songwriting, vocal harmony, country, blues, local rock, exploratory jam, dub and reggae, dance music, and a heavy closing stretch. The selections are invitations to discover the acts, not forecasts of their live setlists.

Start with Buffalo

Goo Goo Dolls, a Buffalo-born band, play Town Ballroom on Friday and Saturday, November 20–21. Their live “Broadway” recording brings a hometown thread to the mix. Another Buffalo act, The Ant Hill Kids, is part of the Mohawk Place bill on Friday, November 20; their “Phone Call” is included in this week’s playlist. Local songwriter Davey O. opens for Dar Williams at Babeville on Wednesday, November 18, although no exact Spotify recording was independently resolved for him. Babeville show details.

Highlights

Folk-roots harmonies from The Wailin’ Jennys in Amherst; Dar Williams at Asbury Hall; Eilen Jewell and Kelsey Waldon at Sportsmens; the blues-rock of The Record Company; Big Something and Big Blitz at Iron Works; and a genuine steppers sound-system pairing of O.B.F with Iration Steppas at Mohawk Place. Wednesday also brings Pentatonix to KeyBank Center, while the metal-heavy Tuesday bill at Buffalo RiverWorks features four distinct acts. The Cave and Sportsmens are separate rooms: no tribute acts’ recordings are attributed to the original bands here.

25-song listening and show guide

Listen to the 25-song Soundcheck playlist on Spotify.

All 25 recordings are linked below. Please check individual show pages for last-minute changes.

Show notes

Official show announcements and venue calendars are linked beside the songs. Confirm times, tickets and any cancellation or postponement directly with organizers before attending. The 25 selections span Buffalo and Amherst (UB Center for the Arts), with the latter clearly labeled outside Buffalo city limits.

Peace. Love. Music. Buffalo.