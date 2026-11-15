Buffalo.fm Soundcheck — Week of November 16, 2026

Buffalo.fm Soundcheck returns for the week of November 16–22, 2026, with 25 different artists appearing around Buffalo and Western New York. The listen moves through songwriting, vocal harmony, country, blues, local rock, exploratory jam, dub and reggae, dance music, and a heavy closing stretch. The selections are invitations to discover the acts, not forecasts of their live setlists.
Start with Buffalo
Goo Goo Dolls, a Buffalo-born band, play Town Ballroom on Friday and Saturday, November 20–21. Their live “Broadway” recording brings a hometown thread to the mix. Another Buffalo act, The Ant Hill Kids, is part of the Mohawk Place bill on Friday, November 20; their “Phone Call” is included in this week’s playlist. Local songwriter Davey O. opens for Dar Williams at Babeville on Wednesday, November 18, although no exact Spotify recording was independently resolved for him. Babeville show details.
Highlights
Folk-roots harmonies from The Wailin’ Jennys in Amherst; Dar Williams at Asbury Hall; Eilen Jewell and Kelsey Waldon at Sportsmens; the blues-rock of The Record Company; Big Something and Big Blitz at Iron Works; and a genuine steppers sound-system pairing of O.B.F with Iration Steppas at Mohawk Place. Wednesday also brings Pentatonix to KeyBank Center, while the metal-heavy Tuesday bill at Buffalo RiverWorks features four distinct acts. The Cave and Sportsmens are separate rooms: no tribute acts’ recordings are attributed to the original bands here.
25-song listening and show guide
Listen to the 25-song Soundcheck playlist on Spotify.
All 25 recordings are linked below. Please check individual show pages for last-minute changes.
- Dar Williams — The Ocean
Nov 18 · Asbury Hall, Babeville · Concert details
- Lee Emi — Clean Slate
Nov 17 · Buffalo Iron Works · Concert details
- Cal in Red — Habits
Nov 17 · Buffalo Iron Works · Concert details
- Pentatonix — Hallelujah
Nov 18 · KeyBank Center · Concert details
- The Wailin’ Jennys — One Voice
Nov 21 · UB Center for the Arts, Amherst · Concert details
- Eilen Jewell — Nowhere In No Time
Nov 22 · Sportsmens Tavern · Concert details
- Kelsey Waldon — Ghost of Myself
Nov 19 · Sportsmens Tavern · Concert details
- Ben Chapman — Hippie Speedball
Nov 19 · Buffalo Iron Works · Concert details
- Wayne Tucker — Blackbird (feat. Cyrille Aimée)
Nov 19 · Buffalo Iron Works (Wayne Tucker & the Bad Mothas) · Concert details
- The Record Company — On The Move
Nov 17 · Electric City · Concert details
- Goo Goo Dolls — Broadway – Live (Buffalo artist)
Nov 20–21 · Town Ballroom · Concert details
- The Ant Hill Kids — Phone Call (Buffalo artist)
Nov 20 · Mohawk Place · Concert details
- Ecce Shnak — Prayer on Love
Nov 18 · Mohawk Place · Concert details
- Big Something — Song for Us
Nov 20 · Buffalo Iron Works · Concert details
- Big Blitz — Sea Urchin
Nov 20 · Buffalo Iron Works · Concert details
- O.B.F — Reggae Rub-A-Dub
Nov 21 · Mohawk Place · Concert details
- Iration Steppas — Touch A Life Dub
Nov 21 · Mohawk Place · Concert details
- JSTJR — I See You
Nov 21 · Electric City · Concert details
- DON BROCO — Pacify Me
Nov 16 · Electric City · Concert details
- Windwaker — Glow
Nov 16 · Electric City · Concert details
- ZillaKami — Space Cowboy
Nov 17 · Rec Room · Concert details
- Wage War — SELF SACRIFICE
Nov 17 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert details
- We Came As Romans — Black Hole (feat. Caleb Shomo)
Nov 17 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert details
- Varials — Romance
Nov 17 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert details
- Cane Hill — It Follows
Nov 17 · Buffalo RiverWorks · Concert details
Show notes
Official show announcements and venue calendars are linked beside the songs. Confirm times, tickets and any cancellation or postponement directly with organizers before attending. The 25 selections span Buffalo and Amherst (UB Center for the Arts), with the latter clearly labeled outside Buffalo city limits.
Peace. Love. Music. Buffalo.