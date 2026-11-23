Soundcheck listening and show guide for November 23–29, 2026. Thanksgiving week brings roots, Americana, blues, indie rock and Buffalo originals to rooms from Nietzsche’s and Sportsmens Tavern to Town Ballroom and The Caz. The 25-song Spotify playlist is assembled below, with one recording per artist. This edition is ready for your editorial review.

Buffalo and WNY spotlight

Stephen Babcock headlines a hometown Black Friday bill at Nietzsche’s on November 27, with Addisyn Logan and Fear of Sleep. Also on November 27, Curtis Lovell performs with Sehréa N’dayu at PAUSA art house. Buffalo-founded Fuzzy & The Rustbelts perform in Lockport, Niagara County on November 28—not within the city of Buffalo. Nietzsche’s hosts Buffalo projects Pocketship and Zak Ward & the Million Dollar Question on Thanksgiving Eve. Find links to these concerts and recordings below.

Local picks: The Rockaz, Pocketship and Mitch’s Infydels

The Rockaz — Peppers, Friday, November 27. Buffalo’s genre-blending band brings reggae, ska, funk, soca and soul, with live horns and soulful harmonies, to Peppers at 700 Military Road. Music starts at 9 p.m.; admission is $10. Show details · Watch The Rockaz on Buffalo.fm’s Band Together Buffalo.

Pocketship — Thanksgiving Eve at Nietzsche’s, Wednesday, November 25. The Buffalo collective brings funk, disco, stacked harmonies and modern electronic soul to a holiday dance party with Zak Ward & the Million Dollar Question. Doors open at 8 p.m.; Zak Ward plays at 9 p.m. and Pocketship at 10:30 p.m. Admission is $10, ages 21+. Show details · Meet Pocketship.

Mitch’s Infydels — Reunion Show at Sportsmens Tavern, Friday, November 27. Make room for this Buffalo reunion on Thanksgiving weekend: doors at 6 p.m., music at 8 p.m., with tickets $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Show details and tickets.

Listen to this week’s Soundcheck

Open the 25-song Soundcheck playlist on Spotify.

25-song listening and show guide

Each recording below is by an artist appearing in Buffalo or Western New York during November 23–29. These selections are introductions to the artists, not predictions of their concert setlists.

More shows this week

The week’s listings also include Fear of Sleep, Eugene Palmer, The Tradesmen and The Coughlin Trio. See the linked venue calendars for these performances and the complete bills. Pocketship and Mitch’s Infydels are featured above; verified Spotify recordings for those two bands could not be located for this edition.

Concert notes

Rival Sons, The Blue Stones and The Velveteers share the Town Ballroom bill on November 24. Mack Geiger and Trey Pendley share a November 27 Buffalo Iron Works show listed as sold out. Roger Bryan & The Orphans, Failures’ Union and Eugene Palmer play a November 28 record-release bill at The Cave, distinct from Sportsmens Tavern. The November 29 Marty Party is at Sportsmens Tavern. Confirm any last-minute changes directly with the venues.

The playlist contains 25 verified Spotify tracks by 25 different primary artists. Music suggestions are not promises of concert setlists. Please check each venue’s latest details before attending.

Peace. Love. Music. Buffalo.

Performance date: November 23, 2026